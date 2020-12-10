    Rockies' Daniel Bard, Royals' Salvador Perez Named Comeback Players of the Year

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2020
    Alerted 34m ago in the B/R App

    Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard works against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Colorado Rockies pitcher Daniel Bard and Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez were named the Comeback Players of the Year:

    Perez missed all of 2019 as a result of Tommy John surgery while Bard went seven years between appearances in the majors, returning in 2020 to become a reliable reliever for the Rockies.

    Bard had been an elite reliever earlier in his career with the Boston Red Sox, producing a 1.93 ERA in 2010, but he struggled over the next few years and only pitched one inning in 2013, allowing one run while walking two before being released.

    His 2014 season was a disaster giving up 13 runs in 0.2 innings across four appearances in Single-A. 

    The struggles were so bad he even turned to google, typing, "How to get rid of the yips" into the search bar, via Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated.

    After a few more chances in the minors, he finally got his chance with the Rockies in 2020 and produced a 3.65 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 24.2 innings.

    Perez had a much more straight forward return after his injury, although there are no guarantees after serious surgery.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The six-time All-Star lived up to expectations when he came back, hitting a career-high .333 across 37 games. He also added 32 RBI while leading his team with 11 home runs and a .986 OPS.

    Related

      Report: Phillies Hire Dombrowski as President of Baseball Ops

      Report: Phillies Hire Dombrowski as President of Baseball Ops
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Phillies Hire Dombrowski as President of Baseball Ops

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Why MLB Free Agency Is Moving at a Snail's Pace 🐌

      Baseball's free-agent market is ice-cold with no hope of heating up soon

      Why MLB Free Agency Is Moving at a Snail's Pace 🐌
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Why MLB Free Agency Is Moving at a Snail's Pace 🐌

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      MLB Comeback Players of the Year 👏

      ▪️ Royals’ Salvador Perez ▪️ Rockies reliever Daniel Bard

      MLB Comeback Players of the Year 👏
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB Comeback Players of the Year 👏

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      New MLB Power Rankings 📊

      How every team stacks up after the winter meetings ➡️

      New MLB Power Rankings 📊
      MLB logo
      MLB

      New MLB Power Rankings 📊

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report