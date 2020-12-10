Jimmy Butler Says He Just Wants James Harden to Be Happy Amid Trade Rumors

Gaston De Cardenas/Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard James Harden reportedly continues to add to his list of preferred trade destinations, and the Miami Heat have made the cut, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler responded to the rumor Thursday on ESPN's The Jump.

"There's a lot of stuff always in the media. I think that he's a hella fine player," Butler said (h/t Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "I like the group that we have. To tell you the truth, I just want the guy to be happy. That's what life is about. That's what the game is about."

Butler liked an Instagram post from Bleacher Report about the rumor Thursday but told The Jump he did so because he liked the photo.

"I like his hairstyle," he said. "The beard looks well-nourished. I liked the post."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Harden has yet to join the Rockets' team activities. He skipped the first days of practice after attending a birthday celebration for rapper Lil Baby in Atlanta and then spending time in Las Vegas. He isn't able to practice with the team until he produces six negative tests for COVID-19, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. He took the first test Tuesday.

Charania reported the Rockets "don't have an urgency" to deal the eight-time All-Star and won't do so for less than a package made up of "a young star and tremendous draft assets." They want nothing from the Brooklyn Nets, Harden's first choice, unless Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving comes back to the Rockets. Of course, those two stars likely gave Harden the motivation to request a trade to Brooklyn.

After falling in the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Heat have worked this offseason to ensure they can try again, including extending Bam Adebayo for five years at $163 million.