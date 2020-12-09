Report: Rockets' James Harden Needs 6 Negative COVID Tests Before Joining Team

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Though what James Harden really wants is a trade, he'll be separated from the Houston Rockets until he can produce six negative tests for COVID-19, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Harden was absent for individual workouts and still had not rejoined the team for the first day of practice on Sunday. Instead, Harden was in Atlanta, where he celebrated the birthday of rapper Lil Baby, and then spent time in Las Vegas, per ESPN's Tim McMahon.

According to McMahon, Harden did not arrive at the Toyota Center for his first COVID-19 test until Tuesday.

The eight-time All-Star turned down an extension that would have made him the league's first player to be paid more than $50 million per year, with $103 million over two years. Instead, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden wanted to reunite with Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets, where he would also be able to play alongside Kyrie Irving.

McMahon and Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the star also told Houston that "he would be open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers or possibly other contenders."

Per that report, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who was hired away this offseason after 13 seasons as the Rockets' general manager, has "no intention" of switching up a roster that includes a pair of All-Stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

For now, Harden remains in Houston in what may continue to be an uncomfortable situation. New head coach Stephen Silas, previously an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks, had not spoken to the star amid the tension, but he broke his silence Wednesday when he "said hello" to the the star, according to MacMahon.

It's unclear what Harden's reaction was, considering a report from Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today that said Harden "wanted out of Houston as soon as the Rockets hired" Silas, who "was not among Harden's top choices" to replace Mike D'Antoni on the bench.

The ESPN report also said the Rockets won't part with Harden unless the return includes "a young franchise cornerstone" and either first-round picks or up-and-coming stars on their rookie deals.