Jets' Adam Gase Was Surprised Jamal Adams Ripped Him After Seahawks Trade

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase was caught off guard when Jamal Adams took a shot at him before the All-Pro safety was traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday ahead of the Jets-Seahawks game this weekend, Gase said he was “surprised" by Adams' comments earlier this season.

Amid a contract dispute during the offseason, Adams made a trade request to the Jets. They honored his wish on July 25 by sending him to the Seahawks for Bradley McDougald, first- and third-round draft picks in 2021 and a 2022 first-round pick.

One day before the trade was agreed upon, Adams told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News that he didn't trust Gase's ability to lead a team:

"I don't feel like he's the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land. As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn't have a relationship with everybody in the building.

"At the end of the day, he doesn't address the team. If there's a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we're playing s---ty and we're losing, he doesn't address the entire team as a group at halftime. He'll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it."

Even though Adams has dealt with injuries this season, he leads the Seahawks with 7.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss in eight games. Seattle is tied with the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC West with an 8-4 record.

Gase and the Jets are flirting with becoming the third team in NFL history to go winless in a 16-game season. They have lost each of their first 12 games in 2020, including a 31-28 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13 on Henry Ruggs' 46-yard touchdown catch with five seconds remaining.