Eagles' Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce Support Carson Wentz After QB's Benching

Even though Carson Wentz has lost his job as starting quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, he still has support from two key voices in the locker room.

Per ESPN's Tim McManus, Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce defended the five-year veteran amid his season-long struggles.

"Carson is my best friend," Cox said. "He's my guy. I've always had his back since Day 1. Jalen, he's my teammate also, so you've got to support whoever is in there. It's the NFL, and we understand that things happen. It sucks for a guy like Carson to be put in that position because it never just comes down to one guy; there are 11 guys on the field."

When SportsRadio 94WIP in Philadelphia asked fans to like a tweet for Wentz to remain the starter or favorite it for Hurts to take over, one fan noticed that Cox hit the like button.

Cox addressed that situation, saying "my tweet is my tweet and I stand with it."

Kelce echoed Cox's sentiment that the Eagles problems aren't tied only to Wentz's struggles:

"This comes down to more of a failure of every position, including coaches, to facilitate a functioning offense. That's the biggest story here, not that Jalen Hurts is picked and there was some sort of internal battle and struggle going on with Carson Wentz. I don't buy that."

Hurts replaced Wentz in the third quarter of Philadelphia's 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward Jr. on his second drive and finished the game 5-of-12 for 109 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Head coach Doug Pederson announced on Tuesday that Hurts will be Philadelphia's starter for this week's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Wentz led the Eagles to a 3-8-1 record this season. He leads the NFL with 15 interceptions and ranks 32nd out of 33 qualified quarterbacks in completion percentage (57.4).