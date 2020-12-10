NBA Reportedly Making Policy to Manage Usage of COVID-19 Vaccines Around League

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NBA is in the midst of creating policies surrounding the usage of COVID-19 vaccines league wide, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

The policies center around a few key areas, including an educational program about vaccination as well as rules on when the league will acquire vaccines.



Talks have already occurred between NBA commissioner Adam Silver, his staff, teams, players and agents, per Windhorst.

The education program's purpose would be regarding "vaccine choices, possible side effects and efficacy with the intent to put players at ease and be willing to take it," per Windhorst, who reported that some players are hesitant to receive the vaccine.

As for when the league would get injections, the NBA is well-aware that "higher-risk populations," including first responders, medical-care workers, the elderly and others, take priority over the league.

"The NBA aims to respect whatever guidelines and criteria are enforced by the government and medical agencies concerning which populations will receive a vaccine early," Windhorst reported.

The league also understands that certain players and teams could receive the vaccine before others based on numerous factors, including local governments' distribution policies.

The NBA is aware of the potential competitive imbalance that may take place if players on one team receive the vaccine before others, potentially leading to a situation where some franchises are safe from potential missed time because of COVID-19 while others are not.

In addition, the league has already included vaccine provisions in its health and safety protocol manual, per Windhorst.

"In the guidance, the league told players it would work with the National Basketball Players Association about whether taking a vaccine would be required if it's proven safe," Windhorst wrote.

"Or if not required, whether there would be separate protocols for players who were not inoculated."

Per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, the league has issued "multiple 100-plus-page manuals to teams for their health and safety protocols."

Forty-eight players tested positive for COVID-19 last week upon their returns to home team markets for training camp, per Charania, who reported Thursday that an additional eight (out of a possible 541) have tested positive since Dec. 2, when the previous round of testing took place.

The NBA season is scheduled to begin on Dec. 22.