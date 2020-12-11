B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 15

8 of 8

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Joel Reuter

The matchup between 6-1 Nevada and 5-0 San Jose State might be the most relevant, with the winner likely moving into the AP Top 25 and playing for a Mountain West title.

However, in terms of sheer entertainment value, give me Houston at Memphis.

Because who doesn't love a shootout between two teams with utter disdain for playing defense?

Each squad is both amassing and allowing at least 425 yards and 30 points per game on the year, even with Memphis stumbling a bit lately with just 31 combined points in its last two games.

The Cougars have not played since Nov. 14 when quarterback Clayton Tune went wild against South Florida, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for 120 yards and two more scores in a 56-21 blowout. As long as there's no rust to shake off, he should pick up right where he left off against the Tigers defense.

This one could be a race to 50 points, and I'll take Houston by a touchdown on the road.

Kerry Miller

There are quite a few good candidates here. San Jose State at Nevada is a big one to determine who plays in the Mountain West championship. Virginia at Virginia Tech is a no-love-lost game in which the loser might get left out of the bowl picture. Houston at Memphis is great if you love points. Army-Navy is a classic if you love history and America.

But in lieu of one of those good games, I'm most intrigued to see what happens in a very bad game between 2-6 Tennessee and 0-8 Vanderbilt.

The Volunteers haven't won a game in more than two months, and the Commodores...um, yeah. Vanderbilt already fired its coach a couple of weeks ago. If the Vols lose this one, would they can Jeremy Pruitt on the spot?

The intriguingly disturbing part of this game is that it also might have bowl season implications.

The SEC is probably going to send four teams to the New Year's Six. The league also has an affiliation—either a guaranteed spot or a potential alternate spot—with eight other bowls (Citrus, Gator, Outback, Liberty, Music City, Texas, Birmingham and Gasparilla). Four plus eight equals 12 possible spots for a 14-team league in which LSU has already imposed a postseason ban. Maybe (hopefully) the SEC doesn't fill all of them, but if it does, that means one of these teams is getting in.

Gross. But I'm probably going to hate watching it just like I did Michigan-Penn State two weeks ago.