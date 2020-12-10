Snoop Dogg Set for AEW Dynamite After Success of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Rapper Snoop Dogg is set to appear on AEW Dynamite on Jan. 6 during its two-part "New Year's Smash" special series of shows.

Snoop drew rave reviews for his work on commentary during the exhibition boxing match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. in November.

"This s--t is like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue," he said at one point during the bout, which was scored a split-decision draw despite Tyson's near dominance.

Multiple outlets named him as the night's biggest winner despite not stepping in the ring.

AEW Dynamite is coming off a narrow ratings victory over WWE NXT last week as the battle for Wednesday night wrestling supremacy continues heading toward 2021.

An appearance from Snoop Dogg should give AEW a boost for its first telecast of the new year.