Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Charlotte Flair, Sting and More

2 of 4

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that there are plans for Sting to wrestle in All Elite Wrestling.

Cue eyeroll emoji.

No one wants to see Sting go out as he did in WWE, stumbling around the ring as he lost feeling in his extremities during a match with Seth Rollins. No one wants their last memories of The Icon to be puzzling booking that saw him lose all of his pay-per-view matches in McMahonland.

They also don't want to see the 61-year-old work at any less a level than he did before.

He was already noticeably slower because of his greatest opponent, Father Time, so the idea that he will somehow be able to pull out an all-timer in AEW five years on and with the threat of spinal stenosis hanging over him is not particularly appealing.

With that said, the implementation of cinematic wrestling would be a perfect fit for Sting.

In fact, had WWE played its cards better, it could have delivered on that long-desired match between him and The Undertaker. Instead, Tony Khan and AEW have the opportunity to present what may be the last match of his career.

Perhaps it's better this way.

Sting became a household name on TNT at the height of the Monday Night War, watching from the rafters like a faithful guardian and protector of WCW during its battles with the New World Order—not unlike Darby Allin does in his battles with Team Taz.

Theirs is an encounter that should be fulfilling for The Icon and incredibly enticing for Khan and Co.