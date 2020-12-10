Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Charlotte Flair, Sting and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Charlotte Flair, Sting and MoreDecember 10, 2020
Sting's return last week shook the wrestling world to its core and left fans wondering what his role with All Elite Wrestling will be. The latest round of rumors shed some light on that this week.
Also on the docket is Charlotte Flair's return and the creative plans for her as she looks to set foot back inside the squared circle following a several-month hiatus.
What awaits the daughter of one of Sting's greatest rivals? Find out with this journey through the wrestling rumor mill.
Plans for Charlotte Flair's Return and What They Have to Do with Andrade
WrestleVotes recently reported that the idea of a Charlotte Flair-Andrade pairing has been tossed around, with the idea being to use The Queen's star power to help elevate El Idolo to the main event scene.
An off-screen couple, they are engaged but have yet to work together in front of the cameras. The report suggested that could be coming to an end. And rightfully so.
In the social media age, everyone already knows they are a real-life couple. WWE has even acknowledged their relationship on its YouTube channel.
If you have someone as talented as Andrade, who just needs that bit of a boost to finally achieve success at the highest level in WWE, why wouldn't you pair him up with someone as consistently over as The Queen? It benefits him, lets the two work together and gives fans a fresh pairing to watch every week.
It feels like a win-win-win situation.
Sting to Return to the Ring?
Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that there are plans for Sting to wrestle in All Elite Wrestling.
Cue eyeroll emoji.
No one wants to see Sting go out as he did in WWE, stumbling around the ring as he lost feeling in his extremities during a match with Seth Rollins. No one wants their last memories of The Icon to be puzzling booking that saw him lose all of his pay-per-view matches in McMahonland.
They also don't want to see the 61-year-old work at any less a level than he did before.
He was already noticeably slower because of his greatest opponent, Father Time, so the idea that he will somehow be able to pull out an all-timer in AEW five years on and with the threat of spinal stenosis hanging over him is not particularly appealing.
With that said, the implementation of cinematic wrestling would be a perfect fit for Sting.
In fact, had WWE played its cards better, it could have delivered on that long-desired match between him and The Undertaker. Instead, Tony Khan and AEW have the opportunity to present what may be the last match of his career.
Perhaps it's better this way.
Sting became a household name on TNT at the height of the Monday Night War, watching from the rafters like a faithful guardian and protector of WCW during its battles with the New World Order—not unlike Darby Allin does in his battles with Team Taz.
Theirs is an encounter that should be fulfilling for The Icon and incredibly enticing for Khan and Co.
Update on Big E's WWE Championship Prospects in Time for WrestleMania 37
Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 tweeted that, despite reports to the contrary, Big E has been considered as Roman Reigns' opponent for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37.
This comes on the heels of a report by H Jenkins of Ringside News that the 34-year-old has not been considered for the match.
If the idea were to split up The New Day to give Big E his long-awaited singles push, only to bog him down in the midcard while fighting for an Intercontinental Championship he has already held, it's a major misstep by WWE Creative.
New Day managed to stay over with fans for five years despite a ton of television time and rather significant pushes. The audience never tired of them, instead rooting for Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.
There is no reason to suggest the same would not happen for Big E.
Not even looking the powerhouse's way for the Reigns match would be insulting and lead to further criticism over WWE's decision to break up one of the few acts on its books that was perpetually over.
Counter-productivity at its worst.
Injury News on Penta El Zero M
Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported Penta El Zero M recently injured himself while training and that the table spot on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite was a means of writing him off the show.
Haynes also stated there is no known timetable for a return.
It is especially disappointing for Death Triangle, the trio formed between The Lucha Bros and Pac, as they had just reunited upon The Bastard's return to television.
Penta, Rey Fenix and Pac had been embroiled in a war with Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade, with Lance Archer recently added to the mix. Perhaps The Murderhawk Monster will help fill the spot left by Penta's absence.
Still, after a series of great matches with his brother, Fenix, and the blossoming feud with Kingston and Co., this is a major setback for one of the most talented luchadors on the planet.