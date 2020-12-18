Ranking WWE and AEW's 8 Most Improved Stars of 2020

0 of 8

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Due to the extenuating circumstances, 2020 has been both difficult and eye-opening for WWE and All Elite Wrestling. As bizarre as it's been to not have any fans in attendance for the shows, a majority of the wrestlers have been able to develop and progress in ways they weren't able to before.

Drew McIntyre, for one, was firing on all cylinders pre-pandemic and still did a fantastic job of serving as the face of Raw despite not having anyone in the audience to feed off of. Sasha Banks was also given the ball this year for the first time since 2016 and has more than made the most of her push.

Superstars such as McIntyre and Banks were always capable of greatness but didn't get the spotlight owed to them until this year came around. Others, however, had to better themselves in almost every respect in order to get the success they ultimately achieved.

Whether it was their in-ring work that need refining or their character work that needed tweaking, multiple competitors in WWE and AEW showed exponential improvement from the onset of the year to now. They all now find themselves in a prime position to shine in 2021 if they can continue to build upon their skill sets.

That isn't to say they weren't already excellent, but it took them working on their weakness as performers, undergoing a complete character transformation and—above all else—being booked properly for fans to recognize how much of an asset they could actually be.

These are WWE and AEW's most improved players of 2020.