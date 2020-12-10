UFC 256 Predictions: Bleacher Report Staff Main Card Picks

1 of 5

Tom Taylor: A year after his win over hot-and-cold heavyweight prospect Tanner Boser, Ciryl Gane is now slated to fight a former UFC heavyweight champion in Junior dos Santos. It's a big step up in competition, but I think he's up to the task.

Gane has long shown the qualities of a future heavyweight title challenger. I mean, this guy won the TKO heavyweight title—a title that means something up here in Canada—in his third pro fight. He'll need to be careful against Dos Santos, who still packs a wallop at 36, but I see him winning this one emphatically. Since joining the UFC, the Frenchman has shown a predilection for submissions, but this time around, I suspect he'll use his absurd speed and firepower to put a beating on the deteriorating former champ.

Gane, KO, Rd. 2

Kelsey McCarson: Gane vs. Dos Santos seems like the kind of fight you put together if you have like 60 cuts or so to make on your roster and you're hoping to have justifiable reasons to move older fan-favorites like Dos Santos out the door for good.

Gane, 30, is one of the brightest prospects in the heavyweight division, and he's likely to get the job done against the former heavyweight champ. While I did say there were some decent reasons to back Dos Santos on the UFC betting market because of the potential high payout, in a straight pick'em fight, you've got to roll with the younger and stronger Gane.

Gane via unanimous decision

Scott Harris: Remember the phrase "stacked card"? I remember when cards used to be stacked all the time. That was back when cars were still operated by hand-crank. But UFC 256 makes a pretty strong case for stackedness thanks to its deep main card.

It's true that JDS isn't what he used to be, but he's lost three straight by knockout. Gane is more of a grappler than a knockout artist, though. Will that give Cigano a reprieve? From a knockout, yes. From losing, no. The great Dos Santos is just the latest reminder that MMA careers don't usually end pretty.

Gane via unanimous decision

Lyle Fitzsimmons: I'm a sentimental middle-aged guy. So, sure, I'd love to envision a scenario where a 36-year-old who's lost three straight fights by knockout wakes up the echoes and turns aside the challenge of an unbeaten opponent who's bigger, longer and, at this stage of his career, more athletic. But those sorts of things just don't happen often enough to anticipate them. I think Scott is spot-on correct in that it won't come by knockout, but yes, it will come.

Gane via unanimous decision