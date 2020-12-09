Andy Reid Sent Dolphins' Brian Flores BBQ for Helping Chiefs by Beating Patriots

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Never let it be said Andy Reid is an ungrateful man.

The Kansas City head coach revealed to reporters Wednesday that he sent Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores some Kansas City barbecue after Miami defeated the New England Patriots in Week 17 last season, which allowed the Chiefs to clinch a first-round bye on their way to a Super Bowl victory.

The Chiefs entered Week 17 of last season in danger of having to play on Wild Card Weekend, needing a win over the Los Angeles Chargers and the then-4-11 Dolphins to defeat the 12-3 Patriots. While the Chiefs getting the job done wasn't much of a surprise, the Dolphins stunned the Patriots on a Ryan Fitzpatrick touchdown pass with 24 seconds remaining that gave them a 27-24 upset victory.

New England dropped its Wild Card matchup to the Tennessee Titans, who eventually met and lost to Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.

In 2013, Reid revealed Fiorella's Jack Stack as his favorite barbecue restaurant in Kansas City. If the coach's review of Kansas City barbecue is any indication, it may have tasted sweeter than victory to Flores.