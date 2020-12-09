    Andy Reid Sent Dolphins' Brian Flores BBQ for Helping Chiefs by Beating Patriots

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2020
    Alerted 1m ago in the B/R App

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wears a protective face mask during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    Jason Behnken/Associated Press

    Never let it be said Andy Reid is an ungrateful man.

    The Kansas City head coach revealed to reporters Wednesday that he sent Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores some Kansas City barbecue after Miami defeated the New England Patriots in Week 17 last season, which allowed the Chiefs to clinch a first-round bye on their way to a Super Bowl victory.

    The Chiefs entered Week 17 of last season in danger of having to play on Wild Card Weekend, needing a win over the Los Angeles Chargers and the then-4-11 Dolphins to defeat the 12-3 Patriots. While the Chiefs getting the job done wasn't much of a surprise, the Dolphins stunned the Patriots on a Ryan Fitzpatrick touchdown pass with 24 seconds remaining that gave them a 27-24 upset victory.

    New England dropped its Wild Card matchup to the Tennessee Titans, who eventually met and lost to Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.

    In 2013, Reid revealed Fiorella's Jack Stack as his favorite barbecue restaurant in Kansas City. If the coach's review of Kansas City barbecue is any indication, it may have tasted sweeter than victory to Flores.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Andy Reid Sent Flores BBQ 😂

      Chiefs HC said he sent Dolphins HC barbecue after they beat Pats last season to help give KC a first-round bye in playoffs

      Andy Reid Sent Flores BBQ 😂
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Andy Reid Sent Flores BBQ 😂

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Study Shows League Office Graded Ahead of Teams for Diversity Hiring

      Study Shows League Office Graded Ahead of Teams for Diversity Hiring
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Study Shows League Office Graded Ahead of Teams for Diversity Hiring

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Panthers Had Outside Gathering

      NFL says Carolina’s COVID-19 outbreak is tied to players gathering outside of the team’s facility

      Panthers Had Outside Gathering
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Panthers Had Outside Gathering

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Made ‘Safest Possible Decision' Tuesday

      League’s chief medical officer addresses Cowboys-Ravens being held after Dez tested positive for COVID-19 during warmups

      NFL Made ‘Safest Possible Decision' Tuesday
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Made ‘Safest Possible Decision' Tuesday

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report