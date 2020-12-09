    Marvin Bagley III Says He Contracted COVID-19 Before Kings Training Camp

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 9, 2020

    Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) runs up court in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III told reporters Wednesday he contracted COVID-19 ahead of training camp and has since recovered.

    The Duke product suffered an injury-plagued season in 2019-20, appearing in just 13 games during his sophomore year in the NBA. Those troubles, as well as any lingering effects from the coronavirus, appear to have passed. 

    "I'm feeling great, man," Bagley said. "I'm feeling the best I've ever felt in a while. I took time this offseason to put more time into my body, just do everything in can control to make sure I'm on the court and available to my team."

         

