Marvin Bagley III Says He Contracted COVID-19 Before Kings Training Camp

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III told reporters Wednesday he contracted COVID-19 ahead of training camp and has since recovered.

The Duke product suffered an injury-plagued season in 2019-20, appearing in just 13 games during his sophomore year in the NBA. Those troubles, as well as any lingering effects from the coronavirus, appear to have passed.

"I'm feeling great, man," Bagley said. "I'm feeling the best I've ever felt in a while. I took time this offseason to put more time into my body, just do everything in can control to make sure I'm on the court and available to my team."

