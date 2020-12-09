    Blazers' Carmelo Anthony on Future: 'Time for Me to Go' When I Stop Having Fun

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2020

    Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony reacts after being charged with an offensive foul against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    Carmelo Anthony showed he still has something left in the tank last season with the Portland Trail Blazers. After proving his doubters wrong, Anthony says he's motivated to continue playing for the love of the game. 

    "If I stop having fun with it, it's time for me to go. I've said that before," Anthony told reporters Wednesday. "Right now, I'm still enjoying the game. I love the game. I feel like I'm back where I need to be at."

    Anthony is entering his 18th NBA season, one unlike any other in his past. The 36-year-old will almost certainly spend most of his time coming off the bench, something he tried during an aborted stint with the Houston Rockets in 2018-19 that ultimately ended with him leaving the team after just 10 games.


