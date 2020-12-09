James McCann Reportedly Linked to Angels in Free Agency Amid Mets Rumors

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Free agent catcher James McCann is one of the most sought-after targets as of late, with multiple teams reportedly pursuing the 30-year-old.

Hours after Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Mets were "getting close" on an expected four-year contract with McCann, MLB Network's Jon Heyman said the Los Angeles Angels "have quietly been in from the beginning" on the 2019 All-Star.

McCann, who played for five seasons with the Detroit Tigers, joined the Chicago White Sox ahead of the 2019 season. In 2020, he hit .289/.360/.536 with seven home runs and 15 RBI.

McCann is considered the second-best catcher available in free agency behind former Philadelphia Phillie J.T. Realmuto, who is reportedly looking to earn $200 million on his upcoming contract, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

The Mets are desperately in need of help behind the plate, with both of their 2020 options—Wilson Ramos and Robinson Chirinos—hitting the free agent market this offseason.

Similarly, the Angels looked largely to Max Stassi in 2020, who has mostly served as a backup throughout his eight-year career but got the nod after the team dealt Jason Castro to the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline in August. If McCann were to join the Angels, his offensive talent could help him take the starting spot from Stassi, or at least split time with 29-year-old—much like McCann has throughout his career.

Yasmani Grandal, who played 46 games behind the plate in Chicago last season while batting .230/.351/.422, will slot into a full-time starting role with the White Sox considering the departure of McCann.