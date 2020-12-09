    Ex-Notre Dame DL Louis Nix III Says He Will Have Surgery After Florida Shooting

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIDecember 9, 2020

    Notre Dame defensive lineman Louis Nix III during the second half of an NCAA college football game against the BYU in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2012. Notre Dame defeated BYU 17-14. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Louis Nix III will have surgery after being shot in the chest in Jacksonville, Florida on Tuesday night, per Vic Micolucci of News4Jax.com. 

    The 29-year-old told police he was at a gas station air pump when an "unknown person" shined a flashlight in his face and said "give me." Nix pushed the person in response and they shot him.

    Nix, who was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2014 and was a practice squad player for the New York Giants, Washington Football Team and Jacksonville Jaguars, said the bullet hit his sternum and ended up in his lung.

    Per Micolucci, Nix was transported to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, where he was in serious condition, but he told Micolucci Wednesday afternoon that he was "doing well." 

    Police are investigating and listed the descriptions of two suspects in their report. A witness said the suspects fled the scene after the shooting, per Micolucci. 

    The Jacksonville native played at Notre Dame from 2011-13, with his best campaign coming as a junior in 2012. He earned a third-team All-American selection as he led the team's defensive line with 50 tackles and posted a team-leading five pass breakups while ranking fourth with 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. That year, Notre Dame fell in the national championship to Alabama. 

    His senior season ended early as a knee injury forced him to play just one of the final six games of the year. Knee injuries also limited his time in the pros, as his rookie year ended when he endured two surgeries before the end of September. 

