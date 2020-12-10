UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno Odds, Schedule, Predictions and Fight Hype

0 of 4

Leo Correa/Associated Press

Deiveson Figueiredo is wasting no time in his campaign to establish dominance over the UFC's flyweight division. Just three weeks after defending his title against Alex Perez at UFC 255, he will put it on the line again against Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC 256.

Figueiredo defeated Perez with a guillotine choke in just under two minutes to win his first official title defense. Now he'll see a challenger in Moreno who is 4-0-1 in his last five fights.

The co-main event features the return of Tony Ferguson in a lightweight bout against Charles Oliveira. Ferguson had his 12-fight win streak unceremoniously snapped by Justin Gaethje in his last fight. Now he'll look to salvage some of his momentum against Oliveira, who is on a seven-win run.

It's a lightweight bout that could well determine who is in the next lightweight title fight. With Khabib Nurmagomedov walking away from the sport, the division is wide open and both Ferguson and Oliveira have strong resumes.

Here's a look at the complete card, the latest odds and fight hype for the biggest bouts on the schedule.