Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Says He's Expanded His 3-Point Range to Half Court

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard doesn't appear content with his ability to sink 35-foot three-point shots with ease.

Lillard told Jason Quick of The Athletic that he might break out half-court shots during games this season.

"Obviously, I'm not just going to be out here every game firing a shot from half court—or maybe not even every 20 games," he said. "It might be once or twice in the whole season that I feel like … F it."

Last week, the Blazers tweeted video of Lillard making three consecutive shots from the logo at center court:

