    Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Says He's Expanded His 3-Point Range to Half Court

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 9, 2020

    Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard reacts after a three point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard doesn't appear content with his ability to sink 35-foot three-point shots with ease.

    Lillard told Jason Quick of The Athletic that he might break out half-court shots during games this season. 

    "Obviously, I'm not just going to be out here every game firing a shot from half court—or maybe not even every 20 games," he said. "It might be once or twice in the whole season that I feel like … F it."

    Last week, the Blazers tweeted video of Lillard making three consecutive shots from the logo at center court:

