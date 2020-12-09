Yankees Beware: DJ LeMahieu Must Be Dodgers' No. 1 Free Agent Target

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Imagine Derek Jeter signing with the Atlanta Braves during the 1990s.

In terms of on-field production at least, that's how detrimental it would be for the New York Yankees to lose DJ LeMahieu to the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason, and there's a very real possibility it could happen.

Fresh off a two-year, $24 million contract that may very well go down as the best free-agent signing in the illustrious history of the Yankees, LeMahieu is one of the most sought after free agents on the market this offseason.

The 32-year-old hit .364/.421/.590 to lead the AL with a 177 OPS+ last season, while also becoming the first player in MLB history to win a batting title in both leagues.

He finished fourth in AL MVP voting in 2019, third in the balloting this past season, and his 8.7 WAR since the start of 2019 ranks seventh among all position players.

TLDR: DJ LeMahieu is really, really good.

Even after he declined a qualifying offer from the Yankees at the start of the offseason—a procedural move that was expected by all involved—many still viewed it as a foregone conclusion that he would re-up at some point.

Many still do, including teammate Luke Voit.

"I think DJ will be a Yankee," Voit told Brendan Kuty of NJ Advanced Media on Wednesday. "If I had to put money on that, I think he will."

However, with November turning to December and LeMahieu still unsigned, doubt has begun to creep in and Jeff Passan of ESPN set the scene earlier this week:

"The notion that DJ LeMahieu's return to the New York Yankees is a fait accompli ignores the strong market that has developed around him. It's not just the Yankees and Mets. Toronto is in. The reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers could slot LeMahieu at third base. There are others.

All recognize that they're going to need to outbid the Yankees, who have made LeMahieu their clear No. 1 priority this winter. New York has plenty more to do -- figure out if Gleyber Torres really is the long-term solution at shortstop; get Gary Sanchez back to form; improve the rotation -- and is trying to do so while remaining under the luxury-tax threshold. It's an awfully difficult needle to thread for general manager Brian Cashman."

Even speculatively, a mere mention of the Dodgers in the running for LeMahieu has to be an unsettling thought for the Yankees and, frankly, any of the other 28 teams across baseball.

On paper, the Dodgers have no glaring needs to address this offseason.



Third base is a hole if Justin Turner walks and they will need to add a few bullpen pieces with veterans Blake Treinen and Jake McGee departing. They could also use a left-handed hitting outfielder to help bring some balance if Joc Pederson signs elsewhere, and Swiss Army knife Enrique Hernandez will surely be missed.

According to Spotrac, the Dodgers currently have a projected $180.5 million on the books for the 2021 season, well below their peak spending which topped out at nearly $260 million in 2017. Even after they address those other minor needs, they should have no trouble fitting LeMahieu onto the payroll.



MLBTradeRumors projected a four-year, $68 million contract for him at the start of the offseason.

Adding LeMahieu to the roster would only further solidify their standing as the team to beat, and it's not hard to envision a fit given his defensive versatility.

As Passan mentioned, the Dodgers could target LeMahieu as a straight replacement for 36-year-old Justin Turner at third base. He has played 104 games at the hot corner in his career, including 63 over the past two seasons with the Yankees, so it's not foreign territory.

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Even if Turner is re-signed, LeMahieu could just as easily fit at second base after Gavin Lux failed to stake his claim to the position, despite entering 2020 as one of the NL Rookie of the Year favorites.

Lux, 23, was sent to the alternate site to begin the year and he never hit his stride once he was finally added to the active roster, finishing with a .175/.246/.349 line in 69 plate appearances.

Disappointing numbers aside, he's just a year removed from hitting .392/.478/.719 with 35 extra-base hits in 49 games at Triple-A. His upside is clear, but a Dodgers team in win-now mode might feel more comfortable entrusting someone else with the starting second base job until he proves himself.

Now let's say Turner is re-signed and Lux comes out swinging in April to claim a starting job.

LeMahieu could still see everyday playing time in a super-utility role, which is exactly what he did with the Yankees in 2019 when he played 75 games at second base, 52 games at third base and 40 games at first base en route to 655 plate appearances.

Looking beyond 2021, LeMahieu would also provide the Dodgers with insurance if shortstop Corey Seager walks in free agency.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

In that scenario, Lux could slide over to his natural position of shortstop, while LeMahieu handles second base and gives the team at least one elite offensive middle infielder.



Just like that, the Dodgers are setup for the next several years, even if they lose the 2020 World Series MVP.

It's simply not something the Yankees can let happen.

In his two seasons in the Bronx, the Yankees went 122-53 (.697) with LeMahieu in the lineup, compared to 14-13 (.519) without him. There's not a single player on their roster who has been more important to the team's success during that time.

The Gerrit Cole signing last offseason snapped a string of disappointing winters for Yankees fans. Losing LeMahieu would be the biggest disappointment yet, even if they go on to effectively address the starting rotation and their various other needs.

The Dodgers currently have the best odds to win the 2021 World Series, according to DraftKings, just ahead of the Yankees.

That perfectly illustrates the impact LeMahieu would have in altering the balance of power between the two teams, and it's why he should be the Dodgers' No. 1 target this offseason.



All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.

