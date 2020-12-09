Red Sox Rumors: Jon Lester Contract Doesn't Interest Boston in MLB Free Agency

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox reportedly "haven't expressed interest" in signing free-agent pitcher Jon Lester this offseason, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI.

Lester began his career in Boston and earned three All-Star selections across parts of nine seasons, helping the team bring home World Series titles in 2007 and 2013.

After a brief stint with the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander has spent the last six years with the Chicago Cubs but the team chose not to pick up his $25 million mutual option for 2021, choosing to pay a $10 million buyout.

Lester had some big years in Chicago, earning two more All-Star selections while finishing second in Cy Young voting in 2016. He also won NLCS MVP on the way to help the Cubs win the World Series in 2016.

The 36-year-old has struggled in recent years, however, producing a 4.46 ERA in 2019 and 5.16 ERA in 2020.

Though last year was a small sample size with just 12 starts in the shortened season, his 6.2 strikeouts and 1.6 home runs allowed per nine innings were each the worst of his career. The 5.14 FIP indicated his struggles weren't just bad luck.

The Red Sox could be desperate for pitching after finishing 28th in the majors with a 5.58 team ERA last season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Lester also indicated he would be willing to return to Boston if the right deal came along.

"I'm open-minded to anything," he said last May, per Bradford. "Absolutely it would be cool to go back and finish my career where it all started."

However, it currently seems like the Red Sox will look for other ways to upgrade the rotation.