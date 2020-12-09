Report: Rashard Higgins, Browns Have Had 'Preliminary' Contract Extension Talks

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

In the midst of the best season of his career, wide receiver Rashard Higgins has reportedly engaged in contract talks with the Cleveland Browns.

Per NFL reporter Josina Anderson, Higgins and the Browns have had "preliminary discussions" about an extension.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

