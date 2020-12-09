Goldberg Talks Potential WWE Match vs. Roman Reigns: 'I'm Coming for You'

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg called out Universal champion Roman Reigns during an appearance on WWE's The Bump on Wednesday.

When asked if he has unfinished business with Reigns, Goldberg confirmed he does and said Reigns is "next" on his list of victims:

Reigns and Goldberg were supposed to face each other at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year. Goldberg was Universal champion at the time after beating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and Reigns made it clear that the former WCW star was firmly in his crosshairs.

There was even a contract signing segment for their match, but Reigns pulled out of the scheduled bout roughly one week beforehand because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Braun Strowman filled in as a replacement for Reigns and beat Goldberg for the Universal title. Goldberg hasn't had a match since.

On Wednesday, Goldberg said Reigns "backed out" on him, and he accused Reigns of stealing his signature move, the spear, as well as performing it in a "subpar" manner.

Reigns made his return at SummerSlam in August and then quickly aligned himself with Paul Heyman and won the Universal Championship.

Since arriving back on the scene, Reigns has been the biggest thing in professional wrestling, and his heel character has resulted in universal praise, which is no small feat considering how many detractors he once had.

Because Goldberg has almost always been a dominant babyface during his career, a match against the current version of Reigns could be far better than what WWE would have produced at WrestleMania 36.

If there are still plans for them to face each other, doing it at WrestleMania 37 in March is a possibility. WWE could also put Reigns vs. Goldberg on the Royal Rumble card in January to give fans a huge bout aside from the rumble matches.

Regardless of when it happens, Reigns vs. Goldberg is a dream match for many, and it could go a long way toward generating additional interest in the WWE product.

