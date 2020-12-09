    Chris Paul Discusses Devin Booker, Suns Roster After Trade from Thunder

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2020

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul (3) moves the ball upcourt against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kim Klement/Associated Press

    Chris Paul is set to play for his fourth team in the last five years, but he has high hopes for the Phoenix Suns after an offseason trade.

    "We got such a great group of guys, and you know how far that goes. That goes a long way," Paul said on The Old Man and the Three podcast (12:10 in episode). "It's one thing to be able to do what you love and to hoop, but to be around people that you genuinely like and enjoy, that's the best part."

    The Suns acquired Paul as part of a six-player trade before the 2020 NBA draft, giving the team a 10-time All-Star coming off a strong 2019-20 season. The point guard finished last year averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder earn the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference despite low expectations.

    The 35-year-old will once again be the veteran around a younger roster, but he thinks the Suns are an attractive destination despite going 10 years without a playoff appearance.

    "Obviously, [Devin Booker] had a lot to do with it," he said. "You know what I mean, Book and the young pieces, obviously Deandre Ayton, but then [head coach Monty Williams]."

    Williams is going into his second season with Phoenix but also coached Paul in 2010-11 in New Orleans.

    Meanwhile, the other veteran additions this offseason really appealed to Paul.

    "We got E'Twaun Moore here...Having him on our team, when I saw that signing, I was like 'hell yeah.' Somebody that I've never known, like the only conversation me and him have ever had was playing against each other during a game, but somebody that I was excited as hell when I heard he was going to be my teammate. You know, because of that respect factor. Same thing with Langston Galloway."

    He also singled out Jae Crowder as someone he helped recruit to Phoenix this offseason after appreciating him as a competitor.

    Though Moore is rarely someone who turns heads for casual fans, JJ Redick said on the podcast the wing is "one of the greatest dudes ever" after playing with him in two different stops.

    It could lead to a lot of success for Paul, who is looking to continue his streak of 10 straight years in the playoffs.  

