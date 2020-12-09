Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Rockets Guard James Harden

0 of 5

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Given his conspicuous absence from the first week of training camp and his reportedly expanding list of acceptable trade destinations, it feels more like James Harden won't finish the 2020-21 campaign with the Houston Rockets.

The organization may want to push through the demand and is "willing to get uncomfortable," according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, but we've seen this situation play out plenty of times before. Anthony Davis, Paul George and Eric Bledsoe are just a few recent examples that come to mind.

If Harden is determined to push his way out, it'll most likely happen. Stars have that leverage in today's NBA, and Harden is exercising his right now.

If that gets Houston to break and actually start fielding offers for the superstar guard, here are some teams that could pony up.