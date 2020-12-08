Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Thought He Would Play Entire NFL Career with Giants

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

New York Giants fans surely never envisioned Odell Beckham Jr. playing for another team when he was dominating the league and making one-handed catches for the squad that selected him with a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

It turns out he didn't, either.

"I never thought I would play for another team besides the Giants," he said on the All Things Covered podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden:

Alas, that was not the case as New York traded him to the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2019 campaign.

There was no doubting Beckham's abilities as a member of the Giants. He won the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year award and was a Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons. He also surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in four of his five years with Big Blue.

He only fell short in 2017 because injuries limited him to four games.

Still, the Giants only went to the playoffs once during the LSU product's time with the team and failed to win a game once they got there. They ultimately decided to move on and traded him to the Browns for safety Jabrill Peppers and draft considerations.

Beckham's time in Cleveland has been somewhat bumpy, as well.

The Browns were among the league's biggest disappointments while missing the playoffs last year in his first season with the team, but he still managed 1,035 receiving yards. They are much better this season at 9-3, but he hasn't played since he tore his ACL during an Oct. 25 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beckham has also been the subject of trade rumors but is still a member of the Browns even if he thought he would never leave New York.