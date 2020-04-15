Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Vikings, Browns in Talks Involving Draft Picks

David Richard/Associated Press

After trading Stefon Diggs earlier this offseason, the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly talking to the Cleveland Browns about a deal for Odell Beckham Jr.

Per WFAN radio host Marc Malusis, the deal being discussed would require the Vikings to send their second- and fifth-round draft picks in 2021 to Cleveland in exchange for Beckham.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

