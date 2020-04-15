Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Vikings, Browns in Talks Involving Draft Picks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 15, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reacts before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Cleveland. A misdemeanor simple battery warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr., police in New Orleans said Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. The warrant comes as video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer's buttocks during LSU's locker room victory celebration after Monday night's college national championship game in the Superdome. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
David Richard/Associated Press

After trading Stefon Diggs earlier this offseason, the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly talking to the Cleveland Browns about a deal for Odell Beckham Jr

Per WFAN radio host Marc Malusis, the deal being discussed would require the Vikings to send their second- and fifth-round draft picks in 2021 to Cleveland in exchange for Beckham. 

     

