Larry Fitzgerald Activated from COVID-19 List Ahead of Cardinals vs. Giants

Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been activated from the league's reserve/COVID-19 list, according to James Palmer of NFL Network.

Fitzgerald missed two games while he was sidelined and could provide a major facelift to a Cardinals team that has lost four of its past five games, including the two that Fitzgerald was sidelined for. The NFL veteran has added 336 yards on 43 receptions this season.

The Cardinals are scheduled to play the New York Giants on Sunday.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday that he wasn't "sure exactly" where Fitzgerald was regarding a timetable for his return, but that he was "hoping to have him back soon," according to Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic.

"He's a tremendous leader and presence for us obviously," Kingsbury said, per Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. "You know he brings a level of confidence because of what he has accomplished and what he can do on the field."

DeAndre Hopkins, who has added 1,019 receiving yards through 12 outings this season (seventh in the league), has continued to lead the Cardinals' receiving game, though he was limited to 52 yards on eight receptions against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday and 55 yards on five catches in Week 12 against the New England Patriots.

Christian Kirk has also been quiet, with just 21 yards on four receptions over the past two games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Without Fitzgerald, Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson have been targets for quarterback Kyler Murray, but neither has been consistent enough to rely on. Against the Patriots, Isabella added 33 yards on four catches, but he grabbed just two passes for seven yards on Sunday. After a quiet Week 12—his first game since Week 5—Johnson added seven yards on one catch, then caught all four targets for 27 yards in Week 13.

Fitzgerald's presence should certainly help the Cardinals against the Giants, who boast a defense that allows an average of 242.3 passing yards per game.