Bill Belichick Says Aaron Donald 'Can Wreck a Game' Ahead of Patriots vs. Rams

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had high praise for Aaron Donald ahead of his team's game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

"He's an outstanding player. He can wreck a game. There's no play he's not a factor on, he's right in the middle of the defense," Belichick told reporters. "You can't really get away from him on any run or pass play. You have to deal with him blocking on every play. He's definitely a major factor in the game. We're going to have to do a good job on him."

Donald has three Defensive Player of the Year awards on his resume, but he doesn't seem to be slowing down, tallying sacks in each of the last two games to give him 11 on the season. Only Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt has more with 12.

The 29-year-old was also a force the last time these teams met in Super Bowl LIII. Donald had five tackles while the Patriots offense was held to just 13 points in a win.

New England is coming off an impressive 45-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers to move to 6-6, but a big game from the defensive tackle could kill that momentum in a hurry.