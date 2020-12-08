49ers' Pass Defense Must Adjust After Being Exposed by Josh Allen, Bills

0 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers went from looking like a potential playoff team to a squad with plenty of flaws in the span of a week.

Kyle Shanahan's team fell to 5-7 through a 34-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday that was not as close as the score reflects.

Robert Saleh's defense struggled to contain the Josh Allen-led passing attack, and few adjustments were made to keep the Bills' stable of wide receivers at bay.

The San Francisco defense did not receive much help from the offense that looked stagnant at times. The 49ers failed to establish their typical offensive identity on the ground.

The 49ers are just one game back of the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals in the NFC wild-card race, but they looked far from a postseason squad in Monday's defeat.