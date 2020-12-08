WWE Raw Ratings Decline to 1.737M Despite Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt Main Event

Paul Abell/Associated Press

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw headlined by Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt saw its ratings decline compared to last week's show.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.737 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast on USA Network. That was down from last week's 1.741 million viewers.

After Orton and Wyatt both tried to get the upper hand on each other in recent weeks, Orton opened Raw with a promo during which he called out Wyatt and challenged him to a match. The Viper made it clear he was challenging the Firefly Funhouse version of Wyatt rather than The Fiend, however.

It was noted that Orton and The Fiend will clash at TLC later this month, but Wyatt accepted a match on Raw, and it main evented the show.

In the latter stages of the match, the lights went out and then turned red, revealing that Wyatt had gone from the Firefly Funhouse version of himself to The Fiend. As Raw went off the air, The Fiend locked Orton in the Mandible Claw and laughed maniacally.

Raw also featured a three-on-two handicap match pitting AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison against Sheamus and WWE champion Drew McIntyre.

Sheamus attempted to take out Morrison with a Brogue Kick late in the match, but when Morrison went out of the way, Sheamus accidentally took out McIntyre. That allowed Styles to hit Sheamus with the Phenomenal Forearm for the win.

That led to a backstage confrontation and brawl between McIntyre and Sheamus. When producer Pat Buck tried to break it up, McIntyre and Sheamus took him out, which seemed to get them back on the same page.

Also on Raw, Asuka defeated Shayna Baszler, Bobby Lashley beat Jeff Hardy, Ricochet and Dana Brooke got past Retribution's Reckoning and Slapjack, and Cedric Alexander beat Kofi Kingston right after Kofi won a match against Shelton Benjamin.

Next week, Raw will feature the final build prior to the TLC pay-per-view in the form of the go-home show.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).