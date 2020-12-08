NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Isaiah Thomas and Top Available Players

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The NBA free-agent pool looks a bit like the Thanksgiving spread after folks have filled their plates, gone back for seconds and reheated some leftovers the day after.

It's mostly picked apart at this point, but there's still a few worthwhile options if you know where to look.

From a scoring guard with a superstar past to a couple of floor-spacers rich with experience, we'll spotlight some of the best available players and predict where they could land.