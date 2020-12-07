Ryan Day Rejoins Ohio State Ahead of Possible Michigan Game After COVID-19

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day rejoined the Buckeyes on Monday after spending 10 days isolation following a positive test for COVID-19, per Heather Dinich of ESPN.

That means Day will be back on the sidelines for this weekend's rivalry game vs. Michigan, though that contest is in question because of coronavirus concerns within the Wolverines program.

Michigan canceled its last game against Maryland and halted football activities last week after registering at least a dozen positive tests for COVID-19, per Dinich.

The 5-0 Buckeyes are 30-point favorites in the contest against 2-4 Michigan, though winning the game might be the secondary goal to simply playing it, since Ohio State won't qualify for the Big Ten title game if they don't play six total games this season. Michigan is the last contest on Ohio State's schedule.

Granted, Ohio State's chances of reaching the College Football Playoff this year might not be tethered to a berth in the Big Ten title game, given the strange nature of this season amidst a pandemic. But it would rob them of a chance to win a conference title.

"We hope to play as we hope to play every game this year," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said last week, per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN. "Any time in our league that has stopped thus far had the goal of playing every game this year. It is disheartening that we are not going to be able to play Maryland. Our hope is that we can play Ohio State and finish the season in the final week."

It would certainly be a strange college football season if Ohio State and Michigan didn't play, which remains a possibility.