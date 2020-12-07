Bam Adebayo Talks Buying His Mom a House After Signing $163M Heat Contract

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo didn't wait for his massive extension to kick in before surprising his mother with a new home.

The Heat announced in November they signed Adebayo to a new deal, which will pay him $163 million over five years starting in 2021-22. With his new payday on the horizon, the 2020 All-Star bought his mom an early Christmas present.

Adebayo told reporters Monday the gesture had been a long time coming, per ESPN's Nick Friedell:

"My mom never had nothing that she could call her own. So growing up and being able to do something different with basketball and be a special player, that was something that I've always had in my mind, I've always wanted to do. And just having the opportunity to do it for my mom is an incredible experience."

At one point in life, Adebayo and his mother lived in a single-wide trailer in North Carolina.

"She made it happen. She made it work," he said to Sports Illustrated's Brian Hamilton in 2017. "... Growing up in a trailer, you think everything you get is good. I always thought it was a gift from God, because some people are out here struggling and on the street. We had warmth. We had clothes. We had a roof over our head."

ESPN's Zach Lowe wrote in September how the trailer has become a source of motivation for Adebayo. He made a picture of it his phone background while playing Kentucky and has placed a photograph of it in his locker at times while playing for the Heat.

Bringing everything full circle, another picture of the trailer is now hanging near the front door of his mother's new house.