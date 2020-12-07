    Jets' Adam Gase 'Obviously Wasn't Happy' with Gregg Williams' Call on Raiders TD

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIDecember 7, 2020

    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase reacts during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    After losing the chance to earn their first win of the season on a bad play call with five seconds left against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, the New York Jets fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, and it was head coach Adam Gase who made the decision.

    According to Kim Jones of NFL Network, Gase said he wished he called a timeout to stop Williams' call for a heavy blitz on 3rd and 10, paving the way for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to hit Henry Ruggs with a 46-yard winning touchdown pass.

    "I obviously wasn't happy about that call," Gase said. "That was a heartbreaking way for our guys to lose a game ... We can't have that happen."

       

