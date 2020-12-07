Report: Gregg Williams Fired as Jets DC After Losing to Raiders on Late TD

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Jets fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The decision comes a day after Williams called a heavy blitz with no safety help over the top in the final moments of Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. That left the Jets vulnerable to a long pass, and the Raiders capitalized, as Derek Carr hit Henry Ruggs for a 46-yard, go-ahead touchdown with just five seconds remaining.

