    Report: Gregg Williams Fired as Jets DC After Losing to Raiders on Late TD

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020
    Alerted 20m ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams looks on before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, in East Rutherford, N.J. Gregg Williams has made a career of adjusting on the fly, mixing and matching players to regularly field one of the NFL's toughest defenses. The New York Jets defensive coordinator certainly has his hands full this season after losing his two best players with Jamal Adams traded, and C.J. Mosley choosing to opt out because of the coronavirus pandemic. But, in typical fashion, Williams isn't sweating it - at all. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

    The New York Jets fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    The decision comes a day after Williams called a heavy blitz with no safety help over the top in the final moments of Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. That left the Jets vulnerable to a long pass, and the Raiders capitalized, as Derek Carr hit Henry Ruggs for a 46-yard, go-ahead touchdown with just five seconds remaining. 

                                   

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFL's Biggest Surprises of 2020 😯

      The best and worst things we weren't expecting this season ➡️

      NFL's Biggest Surprises of 2020 😯
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL's Biggest Surprises of 2020 😯

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      New York by the Numbers: 5 standout stats from the Jets' Week 13 loss to Raiders

      New York by the Numbers: 5 standout stats from the Jets' Week 13 loss to Raiders
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      New York by the Numbers: 5 standout stats from the Jets' Week 13 loss to Raiders

      Sam Neumann
      via Jets Wire

      Biggest Week 13 Winners and Losers

      Our experts pick who won and lost on a wild Sunday

      Biggest Week 13 Winners and Losers
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Biggest Week 13 Winners and Losers

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Rex Ryan Rips NY Jets for 'Stupidest Call Ever' In Loss to Raiders

      Rex Ryan Rips NY Jets for 'Stupidest Call Ever' In Loss to Raiders
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Rex Ryan Rips NY Jets for 'Stupidest Call Ever' In Loss to Raiders

      TMZ
      via TMZ