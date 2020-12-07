Report: USC LB Palaie Gaoteote Enters Transfer Portal; Former 5-Star Recruit

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Feldman added that USC is hoping he will stay with the Trojans, while Zenitz tweeted that Gaoteote was a "former five-star recruit who was ranked as the No. 1 inside linebacker in the 2018 recruiting class within the 247 Composite rankings."

Gaoteote, a junior, has registered 105 tackles (7.5 for loss) and two sacks in his career. He's appeared in two games for the Trojans this season, posting nine tackles. Gaoteote looked like he was going to be a starting staple in USC for the duration of his college career, though ankle injuries cut his season short in 2019.

He's spent the past three weeks this season in the concussion protocol, and it would appear his time at USC is coming to a close.

It's another hit for USC's linebacker depth, with Jordan Iosefa and Solomon Tuliaupupu out for the season with knee injuries, Eli'Jah Winston likely out for the year after having ankle surgery over the summer and Ralen Goforth battling injuries of his own.

USC has been forced to play safety Talanoa Hufanga at some linebacker this season given those injuries.

Nonetheless, the Trojans have gone 4-0 in their COVID-shortened 2020 season and came into Monday ranked No. 20 in the nation. They'll conclude their regular season with a matchup vs. UCLA on Dec. 12