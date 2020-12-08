Top Early Breakout Candidates in 2020-21 Men's College Basketball Season

0 of 10

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Some teams have the luxury of an undisputed star, but the earliest days of the college basketball season are often a chance to see which players will guide a roster.

Once in a while, it's a freshman. But in most cases, a returning player shifts from a complementary spot to a leading role.

With only two weeks of data, designating every top performer a "breakout player" is a hurried conclusion. Although many of the highlighted players will continue thriving, a few early standouts may struggle as the competition level rises.

Nevertheless, the initial returns are highly promising.

Each player highlighted has three-plus appearances, and the order is loosely based on team expectations this season.