Jericho Teases Sting Match; HHH on Undertaker at WWE PC; LeRae Injures Arm

Jericho vs. Sting? Jericho Seems to Want It

Since Sting's AEW debut last Wednesday, there has been one overwhelming question: Just how much (if at all) will the 61-year-old be used in the ring?

The last time we saw Sting in a wrestling ring he was taking a buckle bomb from Seth Rollins that resulted in neck surgery and seemingly ended his career. Sting's deal with AEW was announced as a multiyear pact, and he's planning to address the crowd on Wednesday's Dynamite, so we're likely getting answers sooner rather than later.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling News Observer recently said the plan is for Sting "won't be taking any bumps."

In the event Sting does return to active competition, Chris Jericho seemingly wants his hand at going one-on-one with his former WCW brethren.

While this match would certainly fill a nostalgia pop, it's hard to see it happening. If Sting does have one or two final matches to close his career on TNT, it will almost certainly be done in a tag-team or six-man format, similar to how AEW used Diamond Dallas Page in his one-off comeback. Jericho has also increasingly been used in tag-team action, likely as an act of long-term body preservation, so the idea of Jericho vs. Sting may have to instead play out on the upcoming AEW video game.

Triple H Says Undertaker May Work at Performance Center

The Undertaker has been making the most of his retirement, dropping the veil of his character for various interviews and even raking in some cash making Cameos for fans.

That said, there's a natural question for the no-longer-Deadman: What comes next? It's clear Mark Calaway the man loves the wrestling business, and Triple H said it's possible he comes to the WWE Performance Center to work with new talent.

"We've talked a lot about it, about being here and being involved with the future, and getting more into that," Triple H told reporters during a conference call. "I would like to believe he has earned taking a breath after his retirement for a moment, but we've actually just touched base in the past couple of days, and that is something coming out of the holidays that we will certainly be talking about in 2021, which is just one more reason to be excited about next year. Having him involved, I just, I can't stress enough how impactful that will be to everybody."

The Performance Center has added a number of notables working with younger talent, including Shawn Michaels. Having Undertaker and Michaels in place would give young wrestlers two of the best character and in-ring workers in the sport's history.

That said, it's likely any long-term role would have to wait until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candace LeRae Suffers Potential Broken Arm

While there has been no confirmation given, Triple H confirmed it's believed Candace LeRae suffered a broken arm during the women's WarGames match.

"Candice is getting checked out now," Triple H told reporters. "Getting checked out and getting an x-ray so I don't have status update yet on that, but you are correct. It looks like possibly a broken arm. We're not sure yet, but we'll see where that goes."

WWE will likely provide further updates when they're available regarding LeRae's long-term status.