Trevor Bauer's Agent: Mets Can 'Definitely Be a Landing Spot' in MLB Free Agency

Trevor Bauer has no shortage of options in free agency, but his agent believes the New York Mets have emerged as a potential home for the star pitcher.

"He likes where the organization is going," agent Rachel Luba told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News. "It can definitely be a landing spot."

Bauer took home the NL Cy Young in 2020 after leading the league with a 1.73 ERA and 0.795 WHIP in 11 starts, adding 100 strikeouts in 73 innings.

The Mets went 26-34 last season and haven't made the playoffs in the last four years, but the franchise could be shifting in a new direction following the sale of the team to Steve Cohen.

Bauer has praised Cohen on his personal YouTube page:

Luba was also happy when Cohen said on Twitter he wants to spend more money on players:

It could lead to a perfect fit for a team looking to upgrade its rotational depth after a miserable season.

Jacob deGrom pitched well, but the Mets still finished last year 22nd in the majors with a 4.98 ERA.

Things could turn around in 2021 with Marcus Stroman and Noah Syndergaard returning after missing all last year. Stroman opted out of last season but accepted his qualifying offer earlier this offseason. Syndergaard is planning to return from Tommy John surgery.

Adding Bauer to this staff could make New York one of the most dangerous teams in the National League.