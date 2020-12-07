Panthers Close Team Facility; Will Place 'Additional' Players on COVID-19 List

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers will close their facilities Monday and Tuesday after additional players were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

The team will disclose who has been added to the list once the transaction is submitted to the NFL. Under league rules, players who received a positive test or have had close contact with someone who has recently tested positive must be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Any player determined to have contracted the virus will miss at least Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. A player who has had close contact may be eligible for the game if he has subsequent negative tests.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and practice squad defensive tackle Bruce Hector were placed on the COVID list last week.

The Panthers were on bye in Week 13, and players were tested daily during the bye week under league protocols.

The team will conduct meetings and do testing virtually while its facility is closed.