    Panthers Close Team Facility; Will Place 'Additional' Players on COVID-19 List

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020

    A Gatorade logo is displayed on a tarp covering seats in the lower bowl of Bank of America Stadium prior to the NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
    Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

    The Carolina Panthers will close their facilities Monday and Tuesday after additional players were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

    The team will disclose who has been added to the list once the transaction is submitted to the NFL. Under league rules, players who received a positive test or have had close contact with someone who has recently tested positive must be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Any player determined to have contracted the virus will miss at least Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. A player who has had close contact may be eligible for the game if he has subsequent negative tests.

    Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and practice squad defensive tackle Bruce Hector were placed on the COVID list last week.

    The Panthers were on bye in Week 13, and players were tested daily during the bye week under league protocols.

    The team will conduct meetings and do testing virtually while its facility is closed.

