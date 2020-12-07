Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill: 'Never Had' a WR 'That Didn't Know He Caught the Ball'

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Tyreek Hill has been one of the best receivers in the NFL this season, but he lost his chance at a long touchdown Sunday because he didn't know he caught it.

Early in the team's 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos, Patrick Mahomes found Hill deep over the middle of the field. The receiver couldn't make a clean catch but ended up coming away with the ball before it hit the ground:

Head coach Andy Reid would have challenged the incomplete ruling, but Hill believed it was dropped so the Chiefs punted on the next play.

"I'll take the blame for that one," Reid said after the game, per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. "I've never had a receiver that didn't know he caught the ball. He came off and said he didn't catch it.

"I probably should've hung on to that a little bit longer to look at the replay. I've been doing this a couple years—I've never had that situation. It was a new experience."

Hill has caught a league-leading 13 touchdowns this season and is now even getting some by accident, but he didn't lobby for a review to make that one count in the record books.