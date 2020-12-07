    Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill: 'Never Had' a WR 'That Didn't Know He Caught the Ball'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) tries to catch a pass as Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The pass was called incomplete but replays showed the ball never hit the ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Tyreek Hill has been one of the best receivers in the NFL this season, but he lost his chance at a long touchdown Sunday because he didn't know he caught it. 

    Early in the team's 22-16 win over the Denver BroncosPatrick Mahomes found Hill deep over the middle of the field. The receiver couldn't make a clean catch but ended up coming away with the ball before it hit the ground:

    Head coach Andy Reid would have challenged the incomplete ruling, but Hill believed it was dropped so the Chiefs punted on the next play.

    "I'll take the blame for that one," Reid said after the game, per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. "I've never had a receiver that didn't know he caught the ball. He came off and said he didn't catch it.

    "I probably should've hung on to that a little bit longer to look at the replay. I've been doing this a couple years—I've never had that situation. It was a new experience."

    Hill has caught a league-leading 13 touchdowns this season and is now even getting some by accident, but he didn't lobby for a review to make that one count in the record books.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Jets Fire Gregg Williams

      Jets DC gets canned after his defense blew game vs. Raiders in the final seconds (NFL Network)

      Jets Fire Gregg Williams
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jets Fire Gregg Williams

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL's Biggest Surprises of 2020 😯

      The best and worst things we weren't expecting this season ➡️

      NFL's Biggest Surprises of 2020 😯
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL's Biggest Surprises of 2020 😯

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest Week 13 Winners and Losers

      Our experts pick who won and lost on a wild Sunday

      Biggest Week 13 Winners and Losers
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Biggest Week 13 Winners and Losers

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL's Worst Teams Avoid 2021 Draft Scares

      @Gagnon looks at every sub .500 team after Week 13 📲

      NFL's Worst Teams Avoid 2021 Draft Scares
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL's Worst Teams Avoid 2021 Draft Scares

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report