Bears Lose Any Remaining Playoff Hopes with Loss to Lions

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Even in a NFC wild-card race in which the Bears are one game out, they seem so far away from the postseason fight.

Chicago was six minutes away from bouncing back to a .500 record before it fell apart in the final stretch of the game.

The Bears started a drive at their own 46-yard-line and were forced to punt after three plays. Detroit responded with a touchdown to cut the lead to three.

Three plays after that score, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky lost a fumble deep in his own territory. The Lions again answered and took the lead for good.

Sunday may have been the last chance for the Bears to gain any goodwill in the playoff hunt. A win would have leveled them with the Vikings at 6-6 with a Week 15 clash looming. The best Chicago can do now is split the season series with Minnesota and lose out on the divisional-record tiebreaker.

The Bears possess a 1-3 NFC North mark and a 5-5 conference record. They are at a disadvantage compared to the other wild-card contenders since two of their final four opponents are from the AFC South.

Wins over the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars won't do much to help the Bears in the NFC tiebreakers. Those potential victories would not prove much about the Bears' postseason candidacy, either, since they are expected to beat both struggling sides.

If the Bears lose to the Vikings and Green Bay Packers, which they did in the first matchups with those sides, they could be further down the standings by the time the regular season concludes.