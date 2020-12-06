Eagles' Carson Wentz Benched for Jalen Hurts Amid Struggles vs. Packers

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Carson Wentz's time as the franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles may be coming to an end.

With his team trailing during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, Wentz was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia selected Hurts with a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and Wentz has struggled for much of the season.

The starter was just 6-of-15 for 79 yards prior to being benched in the 30-16 loss. He was also sacked four times, underscoring the offensive line problems that have plagued the Eagles throughout the campaign.

While the offensive line is an issue, Wentz has taken a number of unnecessary chances throughout the year and has just 16 touchdown throws to 15 interceptions. His tendency to hold the ball too long and throw into double coverage instead of throwing it away has cost Philadelphia a number of times this year.

Hurts has played sparingly at times, often in wildcat looks as a changeup for the defense, but he took the reins in Sunday's contest and threw his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter.

He found Greg Ward, who was also a college quarterback, for the score.

Seeing Hurts find some success may not have done much for Wentz's confidence, which is apparently an issue. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) the North Dakota State product lost confidence when the Eagles selected Hurts with a second-round pick.

That success didn't last long, though, as he went 0-of-2 and took a sack during a fourth-quarter possession while trailing by seven and threw an interception on Philadelphia's final possession. In all, he went 5-of-12 for 109 yards, one touchdown and one pick while adding 29 yards on the ground.

There is not a potential out on Wentz's contract until 2022, so the Eagles may have a quarterback controversy last into next season unless Hurts, who won a national championship at Alabama and was a Heisman Trophy finalist at Oklahoma, seizes full control and plays better than he did Sunday.

Next up for the Eagles is a showdown with the New Orleans Saints, so it doesn't get much easier after the latest loss.