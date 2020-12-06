    Christian Wilkins: I Don't Wash My Power Rangers Boxers After Dolphins Wins

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2020

    Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) walks the sidelines, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    You might think Tua Tagovailoa, a strong defense and head coach Brian Flores are all reasons the Miami Dolphins are 8-4 and winners of seven of their last eight games.

    You would be wrong.

    Defensive end Christian Wilkins revealed he does not wash his Power Rangers boxers following Dolphins victories, which has clearly brought the team all the luck it needs this season.

    It's science after all:

    Wilkins and the defense channeled their inner Power Rangers during Sunday's 19-7 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and forced two turnovers while allowing a single touchdown. It was more of the same for a defense that entered play second in the league in points allowed per game. 

    Miami is now 8-4, a half-game behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East and well-positioned to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

    Go, go, Power Rangers indeed.

