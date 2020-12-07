NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on James Harden, Aaron Gordon and More

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on James Harden, Aaron Gordon and MoreDecember 7, 2020
The 2020-21 NBA regular season opens Dec. 22, yet plenty of trade rumors continue to swirl around the league.
No player is generating more speculation than James Harden. The Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards—a move that could be read as a way to get Harden back on board or a sign the front office is looking to wipe the slate clean.
Neither John Collins nor Aaron Gordon is a star on Harden's level, but they are skilled forwards who would help a lot of frontcourts in the NBA. Collins in particular is a player to follow since he's due to hit restricted free agency next offseason.
Here's the most recent buzz surrounding Harden, Gordon and Collins.
Rockets Setting High Price on Harden Trade
ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Nov. 18 the Rockets were "willing to get uncomfortable" amid rumors Harden and Westbrook wanted out. And it appears that's exactly what's happening.
Head coach Stephen Silas confirmed to reporters the 2018 MVP was absent for the team's first practice Sunday. He also said, somewhat cryptically, that the extent of the 31-year-old's commitment to the franchise is "a question you're going to have to ask him when he gets here."
Perhaps the situation will devolve to a point where the Rockets' hand is forced. For now, MacMahon reported they continue to value Harden as much as his resume would demand:
"With two guaranteed seasons remaining on his contract, Harden can't just bully his way to his desired destination of Brooklyn. The Rockets have made it clear that they'd require a king's ransom—starting with a young franchise cornerstone and a massive picks package, per sources—in any potential deal for Harden. (Houston understood that Westbrook had much less market value and pounced when the asset of a protected first-round pick was attached to Wall.)"
Because of those two guaranteed years on Harden's deal, somebody will have to make some concessions. That somebody will likely be Harden because he can only stay away from the team for so long, unless he's willing to completely poison the well and become the bad guy.
Magic Resisted Significant Trade Interest in Gordon
Through his first six seasons, the idea of what Gordon could be hasn't matched up with what he has done on the court.
Still, Zach Lowe of ESPN reported "several—maybe as many as 10, maybe more" reached out to Orlando about a trade:
"Minnesota was one, sources said, and Gordon would fit there in a supporting role alongside high-volume playmakers and one of the greatest shooting bigs ever in Karl-Anthony Towns. How might Gordon look in Portland, playing off two elite guards and a snazzy-passing center in Jusuf Nurkic? What about as the nominal center in small-ball Brooklyn lineups featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and two other perimeter guys?"
Gordon averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 2019-20, but he only connected on 30.8 percent of his three-pointers.
That one of the 25-year-old's biggest flaws—the lack of a consistent long-range jumper—is glaringly obvious almost makes it easier to sell yourself on the idea he can still put it all together. Make him a better shooter and suddenly he becomes a far different player.
The Magic are probably using that same logic to rebuff any teams looking to acquire Gordon this offseason.
Teams 'Enamored' with Talent of Collins
Collins' presence didn't stop the Atlanta Hawks from signing Danilo Gallinari and using their first-round draft pick on Onyeka Okongwu. Naturally, that led to some questions about Collins' future.
Were the Hawks to indicate the 23-year-old is available in a trade, a market would be immediately available, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto: "John is a guy that I know other teams around the league have monitored closely because they are enamored with his talent. If a guy like that became available, he would command a lot in trade talks… I think that it makes sense for them to get a deal done."
Scotto added that Collins is open to re-signing with the Hawks, and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic told Scotto that "both sides would like to get something done."
The trouble for Atlanta is the fact that Collins isn't a player who's worthy of a max contract right now.
Brandon Ingram, Bam Adebayo, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum all got massive extensions because their situations were pretty straightforward. They'd either get max money now or next offseason.
Landing on a dollar value for Collins is tricky. You don't to overpay when there's no immediate threat of him leaving, and you don't want to lowball him to the point he becomes offended.
The 23-year-old averaged 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds last season and has shown steady improvement over his first three years. From a pragmatic perspective, waiting and watching how he plays in 2020-21 before making a big offer makes the most sense.