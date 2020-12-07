NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on James Harden, Aaron Gordon and More

1 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Nov. 18 the Rockets were "willing to get uncomfortable" amid rumors Harden and Westbrook wanted out. And it appears that's exactly what's happening.

Head coach Stephen Silas confirmed to reporters the 2018 MVP was absent for the team's first practice Sunday. He also said, somewhat cryptically, that the extent of the 31-year-old's commitment to the franchise is "a question you're going to have to ask him when he gets here."

Perhaps the situation will devolve to a point where the Rockets' hand is forced. For now, MacMahon reported they continue to value Harden as much as his resume would demand:

"With two guaranteed seasons remaining on his contract, Harden can't just bully his way to his desired destination of Brooklyn. The Rockets have made it clear that they'd require a king's ransom—starting with a young franchise cornerstone and a massive picks package, per sources—in any potential deal for Harden. (Houston understood that Westbrook had much less market value and pounced when the asset of a protected first-round pick was attached to Wall.)"

Because of those two guaranteed years on Harden's deal, somebody will have to make some concessions. That somebody will likely be Harden because he can only stay away from the team for so long, unless he's willing to completely poison the well and become the bad guy.