WWE Tribute to the Troops 2020: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

The show opened with a video package showcasing highlights from past Tribute events from the U.S. and abroad. We went live and saw the Thunderdome screens filled with men and women from the armed forces.

The first match was the big 10-man tag bout with Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy and The Street Profits taking on Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, King Corbin, Sami Zayn and Elias.

Mysterio and Ziggler started off with a quick pace as they traded holds and takedowns. Both men got in some offense before Roode tagged in and took over for his team.

The Charismatic Enigma came in and regained the upper hand for his team. A huge brawl broke out after Elias took a cheap shot at Hardy right before the break.

The same patterns continued after the break with quick tags on both sides. The end came when Montez Ford hit his sky-high frog splash on Zayn for the pin.

Grade: B

Analysis

When you pack 10 people into one match, it's going to follow a certain pattern. Everybody gets a little time in the ring from each side and at least one huge brawl will always take place.

Every near fall that happened early in the match was obviously not going to be the finish, so it took away any sense of danger until everybody had been in the ring at least once.

Those basic criticisms aside, there was a lot to like here. We saw some fun exchanges between different stars and WWE did a good job balancing the teams on both sides.

This bout managed to include a few different storylines but it didn't do anything to further them. It just reminded us feuds like Elias vs. Hardy exist, which isn't a bad thing. Tribute shows like this are more about putting on a fun show than advancing feuds.

This was a solid way to kick off the show even if it was predictable in a lot of ways.