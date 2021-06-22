5-Star PG Dior Johnson Commits to Oregon After Decommitting from Syracuse

Photo credit: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

Point guard Dior Johnson is heading to Oregon after announcing his commitment on Tuesday.

"I decided to commit to Oregon because of the great relationships I have built with the coaching staff," Johnson said to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "Coach Crutchfield and Coach Altman welcomed me with open arms from day one. We were able to get on the same page quickly as they have built a great plan for me to succeed."

Ranked as the No. 7 player in the class of 2022 by 247Sports' in its composite rankings—and its top point guard in the class—Johnson held offers from Syracuse, Alabama, LSU, Memphis and Arizona State among others. He had committed to the Orange before walking back that decision last November.

Jerry Meyer of 247Sports predicts Johnson as a future NBA lottery pick who has similarities to the Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox:

"Good length and stature for a point guard. Quick athlete with superb body control. Has tremendous instincts as a driver and passer. Delivers the difficult pass. Finishes the difficult shot. High level lay up maker. Has multiple fade away moves to his right shoulder. Shoots the ball well enough to be considered a three-level scorer. Has potential to rebound his position well and be a dangerous versatile defender. Has bounced around to multiple high school which some view as a yellow flag."

The 6'3", 180-pounder is expected to make a major impact on the program as soon as he gets to campus and is likely to start as a freshman. He's the first pledged commit for Oregon in 2022, so perhaps the Ducks can use his impending arrival to help lure other blue-chip talents to Eugene.