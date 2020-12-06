Ian Book Was Model of Consistency Once Again for Notre Dame

0 of 3

Matt Cashore/Associated Press

Ian Book became the first Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback to win 30 games in his career by beating the Syracuse Orange, 45-21, on Saturday.

Book turned in another strong showing for the No. 2 side in the College Football Playoff rankings in the final tune-up before the December 19 ACC Championship Game.

While Book was once again the star of the offense, Kyren Williams thrived in a supporting role to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark on the ground.

Notre Dame's offense looks like a well-oiled machine, but its defense could use a bit of work in the two weeks before the rematch with the Clemson Tigers.

Brian Kelly's squad allowed over 200 rushing yards to the visiting Orange, who stuck with the Irish for most of the first half.