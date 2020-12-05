Ryan Day Hopes the 'Worst Part Is Behind' Ohio State After COVID-19 Outbreak

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is optimistic about the team after their COVID-19 outbreak last week.

Speaking to reporters on Zoom after the Buckeyes' 52-12 win over Michigan State, Day said he hopes "the worst part's behind us."

Day was unable to coach Ohio State on Saturday as he continues to self-isolate after testing positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 27. He will be eligible to return to the program on Monday, as long as he tests negative and doesn't have any symptoms.

The Buckeyes' outbreak caused their scheduled game against Illinois on Nov. 28 to be canceled.

"We have continued to experience an increase in positive tests over the course of this week," Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement. "The health, safety and well-being of our student-athlete is our main concern, and our decisions on their welfare will continue to be guided by our medical staff."

Day noted that the program has "been excellent" with its COVID-19 protocols and handling of the situation before having "this one mini outbreak that was hard."

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg noted Ohio State didn't have 23 players available against Michigan State, including four starters, but conference protocols don't allow teams to list a specific reason for their absence.

Big Ten rules also require that any players who test positive must sit out for 21 days.

The Buckeyes' victory over the Spartans moved their 2020 record to 5-0 with one game remaining. They are scheduled to host Michigan on Dec. 12, but it's unclear at this point if the game will be played.

The Wolverines had to pause football activities this week, including canceling Saturday's matchup with Maryland, because of increased coronavirus cases in the program.

Ohio State must play six games to qualify for the Big Ten Championship Game. The fourth-ranked Buckeyes will still be eligible for a potential spot in the College Football Playoff, regardless of what happens in the conference.