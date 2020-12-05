Dez Bryant Doesn't Resent Cowboys for 2018 Release: 'Water Under the Bridge'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Ahead of Tuesday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys, Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant said Saturday he has no hard feelings regarding the Cowboys' decision to release him in 2018.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Bryant said: "For the most part, it's water under the bridge. You have to move forward with your life."

Tuesday will mark Bryant's first game against the team with which he spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career.

The Cowboys selected Bryant out of Oklahoma State with the 24th pick in the 2010 draft, and he quickly developed into one of the league's best wideouts.

Bryant was a three-time Pro Bowler and 2014 All-Pro, and he enjoyed a dominant run from 2012 to 2014, averaging 91 receptions for 1,312 yards and 14 touchdowns per season.

Dez's production dropped off significantly over his final three seasons with Dallas, though, as he averaged just 50 catches for 678 yards and six touchdowns per year.

Despite being the Cowboys' all-time leader in touchdown receptions with 73, Bryant was released in April 2018.

He went unsigned until catching on with the New Orleans Saints that November. He suffered a torn Achilles in his second practice with the team, though, and never appeared in a game for New Orleans.

Dez went unsigned again throughout 2019 but kept pushing for a return and finally got his chance this season when the Ravens signed him to their practice squad in late October.

Bryant was subsequently elevated to the active roster, and he has posted four catches for 28 yards in three games.

While Bryant is not dwelling on his departure from Dallas, one can assume he would love to show out against his former team, especially in a huge game for the 6-5 Ravens' playoff chances.

"It's going to be fun," Bryant said, per Hensley. "It's going to be an exciting moment."

With quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly eligible to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, Bryant may have the reigning MVP throwing him passes again.